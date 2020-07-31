Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Thank you, My Queen for believing in my talent' - Shatta Wale to Beyoncé

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has showered praises on American musician Beyoncé after the latter finally released the official visuals of her globally acclaimed track ‘Already.’



Taking to his social media platforms, Shatta Wale wrote:” Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you”



The track which features the Ghanaian dancehall act and Jamaican-American dance trio, Major Lazer, quickly gained worldwide airplays, with several people creating their versions of dance video clips.



Shatta Wale was fiercely trolled after Beyonce released videos of some of the songs off her ‘The Gift’ album, which had ‘Already’ on it. The album which got nominated for the Best Vocal Album in the 2020 Grammy was the official soundtrack of remake of the movie, “The Lion King.”



While the trolls were ongoing, Shatta Wale kept to himself as he refused to comment on whether the duo had shot a music video for the massively played tune.



Months after the release of the album, however, snippets of the video was released, creating a lot of buzz among Ghanaians as it turns out the ‘Already’ song was going to be used as the official sound track of Beyoncé’s new movie.





Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you ???????? #symbolofhope #Already #BlackIsKing #ShattaIsKing @beyonce pic.twitter.com/iqs3ND80WU — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 31, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

While speaking prior to the release of the highly anticipated movie, Black Is King, Beyonce disclosed that she travelled to countries including Ghana and South Africa to film parts of the song.