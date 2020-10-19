Test the law if you feel discriminated against by the Gaming Commission – Lawyer tells celebrities

Entertainment of Monday, 19 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Legal practitioner Poku Adusei has said that celebrities who are unhappy about the Gaming Commission’s decision to ban them from advertising betting should seek redress from the court if they feel their rights have been trampled upon.
The Gaming Commission of Ghana under its supervisory mandate drawn from Section 3 (2) (g) of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), last week, released guidelines on advertising for operators of games of chance, including banning betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.
According to the commission, the decision “is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable.”
The guidelines have however been opposed by a number of celebrities, especially those who had been contracted by advertising agencies and made ambassadors for betting companies. The showbiz personalities have argued that the directives are inimical, stressing that food is being taken out of their mouths in that regard.
Musician Wendy Shay who was among the celebrities unveiled as ambassadors for a betting company and starred in a commercial with colleague Shatta Wale has already served indication of her readiness to drag the commission to court.
In a tweet which sought to canvass for support from other celebrities, the RuffTown Records signee said: “GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are ... Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake Up!!”
