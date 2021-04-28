Tennis: Antwi, Tagoe crowned 2021 Second Interplast Tourney Champions

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

Samuel Antwi of the Atomic Tennis Club defeated Winneba based Japheth Bagerbaseh (2-0), 6-4, 6-0 to win the 2nd edition of the Interplast top 16 Invitational Tourney last weekend in Accra.



He had already won the 2021 National Tour 1 and the 2021 Accra City Open.



Sensational Yvonne Bruce Tagoe also beat Annette Cruickshank in the finals to win her first title. She won 6-3,6-7(6),6-2.



The event which came off at the Accra Lawn Tennis Clubhouse from Monday, 19th to Saturday 24th April 2021 was to honour as well as unearth talents and adequately prepare for the upcoming 2023 Africa Games to be hosted in the country.



Speaking after the event, the Managing Director of Interplast Ghana limited, Hayssam Fakhry, stated that he is delighted with the performance by the players.



"I am really impressed with the kind of tennis exhibited by these players but there is room for improvement. We have to be more serious if we want to take these boys far."



He added that his organization is poised in promoting sports which forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.



"My outfit is always ready to lift the ladder for Ghana sports and we are also focused on raising the tennis bar very high," he said.



On his part, Samuel Antwi indicated that it was a tough final but he was optimistic of winning the ultimate.



"I felt emotional and the atmosphere was charged but I managed to play my best and I am really happy to win this. I thank all my coaches and my followers for the support," he said.



Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe stated that she had a difficult final but excited to win the game.



"I'm so so excited to play on my favorite court and against one of the best players. It's the perfect final but I am so happy. I had to be very ready and concentrated on all the points and just to fight as much as I can," she said.



Samuel Antwi received 10,000 Cedis including trophy whiles Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe also walked home with 3,000 Cedis plus trophies.



The 1st Runners-Up, Japheth Bagerbaseh, and Annette Cruickshank were also awarded cash prizes and trophies.