'Tender apology within 48 hours' – Davido threatens popular Kenya TV

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Kenya’s Mediamax’s K24 TV to tender an unreserved apology.



He has asked them to admit to defaming him and compensate him appropriately, or risk being dragged to court.



This was contained in a pre-suit letter, in which the singer served Kenya’s K24 TV over an 'April Fool’s Day reportage about his false arrest at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.



The report was captured with the headline, “Davido detained at JKIA after Sh18 million cocaine haul found in his private jet.”



However, in a notice by Conrad Law Advocates yesterday, Davido faulted the publication while demanding an unreserved apology.



“The statements found in your article are blatantly false and published with the express intent of disparaging our client,” the singer’s advocates stated.



“Your statements are false and affect our client’s professional reputation by falsely stating that Davido was arrested for drug-related offences,” the law firm asserted.



Davido’s lawyers insisted that if their demands are not met, they will file a suit within 48 hours.