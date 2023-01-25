Tems makes history as first Nigerian musician to earn Oscar nomination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has been nominated for an Oscar award with “Lift Me Up” in the Best Original Song category.



She becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive an Oscar nomination.



The 27-year-old singer secured an Oscar nomination for her contribution to “Lift Me Up” off Black Panther (Wakanda Forever).



Tems is nominated for her co-writing Lift Me Up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.



The song released in October 2022, was nominated for Best Original Song.



The Nigerian songstress was nominated alongside Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna who also have song writing credits on Lift Me Up.



Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Naatu Naatu from RRR are also nominated for Best Original Song.



In October, the Afrobeats sensational singer took home one of the enormous awards at the annual BMI London Awards.



Tems won the Impact Prize which honours leading songwriters, music publishers, and composers in the UK and Europe.



She was also nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe.