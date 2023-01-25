Tems makes history as first Nigerian musician to be nominated for an Oscar, see full list of nominees

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

ems has become the first Nigerian musician to be nominated for an Oscar award for helping write “Lift Me Up”, one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.



Tems co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Rihanna, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection,” the Nigerian singer-songwriter wrote last October while sharing the cover art of the song that has a portrait of Rihanna.



Tems, who has already worked with Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, and Khali, recorded a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP.



In October, the Afrobeats sensational singer took home one of the biggest awards at the annual BMI London Awards. She won the Impact Prize which honors leading songwriters, music publishers and composers in the UK and Europe. She was shortlisted for a Grammy and Golden Globe recently.



The singer is yet to comment on her historic Oscar nomination. The 95th Academy Awards will be aired live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12.



Check out the full list of nominations released on Tuesday.



Best Picture



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



Actor in a Leading Role



Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living



Actress in a Leading Role



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actor in a Supporting Role



Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actress in a Supporting Role



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Directing



Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking



Writing (Original Screenplay)



The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness



Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



Documentary (Feature)



All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Documentary (Short Subject)



The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate



International Feature Film



All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland



Film Editing



The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Cinematography



All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár



Sound



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick



Music (Original Score)



All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans



Music (Original Song)



“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once



Costume Design



Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Makeup and Hairstyling



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale



Production Design



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans



Visual Effects



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Short Film (Animated)



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Short Film (Live Action)



An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase