Tems conducted praise and worship in Ugandan prison - Manager reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Muyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Tems has revealed that the entertainer conducted praise and worship in her prison cell when she was detained by the Uganda police in 2020.



One can recall that Nigerian artistes, Omah Lay and Tems, and some of their team members were arrested and detained in Kampala, Uganda in December 2020 for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.



Recounting the event while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of Menisms’ audiovisual podcast hosted Olumurewa and Michael Sonariwo, Awoniyi said Tems had the prisoners singing along with her.



He said, “Entering prison, as a woman, Tems, they [prison warders] took her to the female section. I was just worried about her. I was not with her. I was just wondering what the hell is going on [with her?].



“I will come to find out that Tems conducted praise and worship in a whole prison cell. Everybody was singing with her. She took over the whole prison.”



He said the experience was heartbreaking.