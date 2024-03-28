Tema hospital dumsor video: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Bridget Otoo, others react

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024
Several showbiz personalities have commented on a viral video of a blackout at the Tema General Hospital as shared on social media platforms.
While the general sentiment is of disgust at the state of affairs as it impacts on the lives of newborns at the facility, there is also concern about the impact of rolling power outages.
Among those reacting on social media platforms are movie producer Yvonne Nelson, rapper Sarkodie and broadcaster Bridget Otoo.
Misplaced priorities - Sarkodie blasts government over dumsor at Tema hospital
Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, described the state of affairs as a case of "misplaced priorities" by the people in charge while reacting to a viral video of power outage at the Tema General Hospital.
There is a growing critique of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government following a viral video where medics and mothers grapple with taking care of babies in the dark using phone lights.
Sarkodie shared the video on his Instagram story (March 27, 2024) barely 24 hours after the video went viral with the caption, "The Impact when we misplace priorities. we pray for these innocent babies."
Akufo-Addo, how do you sleep at night - Yvonne Nelson laments Tema hospital dumsor
Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson joined the growing list of public personalities lamenting the effect of rolling power blackouts on healthcare delivery.
Commenting on the video via X (formerly Twitter), Yvonne labelled Ghanaian leaders as wicked before asking how the president manages to sleep amid such incidents.
"I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED. @NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP," her caption read.
Bridget Otoo, Keche and others weigh in
Metro TV presenter Bridget Otoo shared the viral video on X with a caption: "This is even tough to watch. I hope they are all safe."
