Tema hospital dumsor video: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Bridget Otoo, others react

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several showbiz personalities have commented on a viral video of a blackout at the Tema General Hospital as shared on social media platforms.



While the general sentiment is of disgust at the state of affairs as it impacts on the lives of newborns at the facility, there is also concern about the impact of rolling power outages.



Among those reacting on social media platforms are movie producer Yvonne Nelson, rapper Sarkodie and broadcaster Bridget Otoo.



Misplaced priorities - Sarkodie blasts government over dumsor at Tema hospital



Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, described the state of affairs as a case of "misplaced priorities" by the people in charge while reacting to a viral video of power outage at the Tema General Hospital.



There is a growing critique of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government following a viral video where medics and mothers grapple with taking care of babies in the dark using phone lights.



Sarkodie shared the video on his Instagram story (March 27, 2024) barely 24 hours after the video went viral with the caption, "The Impact when we misplace priorities. we pray for these innocent babies."



Akufo-Addo, how do you sleep at night - Yvonne Nelson laments Tema hospital dumsor



Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson joined the growing list of public personalities lamenting the effect of rolling power blackouts on healthcare delivery.



Commenting on the video via X (formerly Twitter), Yvonne labelled Ghanaian leaders as wicked before asking how the president manages to sleep amid such incidents.



"I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED. @NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP," her caption read.



Bridget Otoo, Keche and others weigh in



Metro TV presenter Bridget Otoo shared the viral video on X with a caption: "This is even tough to watch. I hope they are all safe."





This is even tough to watch. I hope they are all safe ❤️???????? https://t.co/V9pSAwcYxz — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) March 27, 2024

I can't stop shedding tears watching this and juxtaposing it with the pompousity and insults from those who are to supervise this@InterBoyGH our future generation will be in a big mess if we can't manage common 30 mln citizens today. I wonder how 60 mln will be in future. Sad! https://t.co/e9RHXnUe3p — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) March 27, 2024

This country is in chaos https://t.co/JF7tOXpJ0R — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 27, 2024

Current dumsor situation at the post delivery ward of the Tema General Hospital…Disheartening #GHOneTV #GHOneNews #Dumsor pic.twitter.com/IKkQLBLO9A — Natalie Fort (@realNatalieFort) March 28, 2024

Keche Joshua, a popular musician and member of Ghanaian music duo, ‘Keche,’ has expressed utmost disappointment in the authorities under whose watch, the Tema General Hospital, is experiencing a severe power crisis.“I see something online right now, I weak. A whole Tema General Hospital doesn’t have a generator. They experienced lights out and there’s no generator. I’m in shock! Kids and newborn babies who are on oxygens are dying. Light out and no generator. A whole Tema General Hospital? So, it means if someone is undergoing surgery and there’s a blackout, the person can die in the process. I’m shocked.“What is this? So, who is in charge? People too dey pay money, so they can’t just have some generator for some corner wey go automatically bring lights on if e go off? We are jokers in this country!” he expressed his frustration, mixing English with Pidgin.In the latest video from the hospital, some mothers are captured fanning their babies with cloth because of the heat in the wards after the electricity went out.A newborn is said to have died due to the erratic power supply situation at the facility, Accra-based GHOne TV has reported."Erratic power cut on Tuesday evening plunged the neonatal unit of Tema General Hospital into chaos, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of a newborn," the channel posted on social media on March 27, 2024."The neonatal unit, where infants requiring intensive care are housed, relies heavily on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices. The generator intended to provide backup power for the unit is prone to shutting down when overloaded," their post added.GhanaWeb did not reach hospital authorities at the time of filing this report to corroborate this claim.Calls for a power outage timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been dismissed by the power distributor and the energy minister.Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's remark that those who want a timetable should produce theirs has triggered massive backlash online even though the ministry has clarified that the comments were misconstrued.SARA