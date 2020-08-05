Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Tema based fast rising star Nanky set to drop a 6-track audio visual EP

After successfully signing a juicy deal with award winning label Sultan Inc last and topping in up with a successful collaboration with the most decorated African rapper Sarkodie, sulky voice singer Nanky also known as Haruna Mohammed Buhari is set to drop his first body of work under the label.



The Tema based singer made the announcement via his social media handles on the Eid-ul-Fitr day.



The 6-track EP is scheduled for release in coming days to the excitement of many music fans across the globe.



All visuals on the Remedy EP was shot and directed by Yaw Skyface known for his video clarity and extreme quality.



'Remedy', 'Quansima', 'Rain over me', 'Happiness', 'Innocent girl', 'Munafiki' are the songs on the EP.



With Production from award winning producers like Kaywa, MixMastaGarzy, Killbeatz, Streetbeatz and Methmix, the EP is carefully created to dominate the airwaves and place Nanky as one of the leaders of the new school.





