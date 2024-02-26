Tell your people to stop criticizing me else I'll deal with you - Opambour warns Bawumia

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has issued a stern warning to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over attacks on his [Opambour] personality.



According to him, since he prophesied that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, would win the upcoming general elections, some individuals associated with the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, have publicly criticized him [Opambour].



The pastor noted that he is uncomfortable with the criticisms directed at him, and if they continue, he will take action against Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid.



He warned Dr. Bawumia to call his followers to order; otherwise, he would lose abysmally in the upcoming general elections.



"If Bawumia wants to become president or make a meaningful impact in the general elections, he should speak to his people who are criticizing me. Otherwise, the outcome of the elections would make him regret it.



"Bawumia should know that nobody can overturn the prophecy I gave on the elections because it's God who spoke through me. So, they should be careful with their criticisms," he warned.



On multiple occasions, Opambour has prophesied that, regardless of the circumstances, Mahama would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.



Opambour asserts that Mahama has been divinely ordained to rescue the country from the economic hardships experienced under the current presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"God has ordained this man [Mahama] to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship bedevilling us. I am certain of what I am saying because God has revealed to me that he will be president of Ghana, and no power on earth can overturn it.



"So we should support our incoming President Mahama wholeheartedly," Opambour said when John Mahama paid a visit to his church during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



In light of this assertion, some persons known to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Maurice Ampaw, have challenged Opambour's claims.



