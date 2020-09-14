Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Tell those who mock you that you're heroes – Dr. UN consoles awardees

The organiser of 'fake’ UN awards, Dr. Kwame Fordjour has consoled celebrities he scammed with his Global Humanitarian UN Award saying that they are already heroes hence do not need either his 'fake or credible' award to be who they are.



Dr. Fordjour over the past week has become the talk on both social media and in the traditional media for carrying out a fake award scheme which sought to honour great persons like Sarkodie, D Black, Bela Mundi and others.



Sarkodie and D Black have both come out boldly to acknowledge the fact that they have been scammed by the fake UN representative.



However, speaking on “United Showbiz” programme on UTV in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Kwame Fordjour the brain behind the fake Global Humanitarian UN Award encouraged his victims saying that they shouldn’t be discouraged by the mockery of Ghanaians and stay focus on whatever they do.



“The award is money investing and I didn’t just wake up one day and said I was going to honour you because I like you, no! If you have received the award and people are making mockery of you, it is about time that you tell them that you are a hero,” Dr UN advised.



After the controversies provoked the debate as to how credible the award scheme is, the United Nations (UN) has however issued a disclaimer dissociating itself from it.

