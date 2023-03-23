Tell me how queer people are affecting Ghana negatively - Wanlov the Kubolor

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Ghana, like other countries in the world, frowns upon the activities of the LGBTQ+ Community with laws banning same-sex marriages, a situation that has been condemned by singer, Wanlov the Kubolor who has questioned how the queer community affect peace in their country.



The LGBTQ activist has dared persons who are on a witch-hunting mission against lesbians, gays, and transgenders to outline how one's sexuality negatively affects the development of Ghana or the peace citizens enjoy.



"I feel human beings must do what they want to do as long as it's not affecting someone else's life. Nobody can tell me how a queer person is causing them problems in this country. Unless it is a queer person in government, who is chopping our money," Wanlov told Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment.



He sighted the major issues affecting Ghana and wondered why attention is being shifted to 'fight' against the minority group instead of solving the myriad of challenges in citizens' lives.



In Wanlov's interview with GhanaWeb, he clarified that his support goes out to the queer individuals who live a life that does not bother others.



"The queerness is just a side issue. Is the person a good person or a bad person? If a queer person is being prosecuted for taking part in paedophilia, there is no way am going to support the person because the person is a bad person for taking advantage of a child...leave people to live as long as they are not bothering you," he charged.









