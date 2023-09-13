'Tell Shatta Wale I am here' - Portable declares as he arrives in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Controversial nigerian rapper and musician, Habeeb olalomi Oyenile, professionally known as Portable has sent a message to Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale following his arrival in Ghana.



In a viral video shared by the singer together with his team, Portable could be seen singing while addressing his fans.



He announced his arrival in Ghana and then he and his team could be heard saying “Tell Shatta Wale we are in Ghana”.



The team arrived in Ghana over the weekend as part of a media tour and they would be meeting with a number of industry players during their stay in Ghana.



The video was met with a number of reactions from neitzens who were excited for the possible meetup as both parties seems to have similar characters.



