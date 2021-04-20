Telemo hitmaker Gasmilla breaks down his Fifteenth EP

Music of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian singer and rapper Gasmilla (real name Odartei Milla Lamptey) recently released his Fifteenth EP and had an exclusive sit down with Muse Africa to break down the songs.



Released on 9th April, Fifteenth is a five-song EP that explores Gasmilla’s versatility.



Popularly referred to as the king of Azonto, Gasmilla’s first breakthrough single was Aboodatoi but his biggest single of all time was ‘Telemo’, a single that topped the chart for close to 2 years.



Gasmilla also took the opportunity to talk about his previous projects as he took us on a journey on how some of the songs were made.



The breakdown was hosted by Muse Africa’s Maritha Brooth.



Watch Gasmilla breaks down his Fifteenth EP:



