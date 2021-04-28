You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 28Article 1245790

Music of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Teflon Flexx snaps on a new single titled ‘Out Here’

Ghanaian artist, Teflon Flexx Ghanaian artist, Teflon Flexx

Ghanaian artist Teflon Flexx has exploded in a new freestyle titled ‘Out Here’ produced by Babawvd.

The ‘Madina’ hit-maker following up the success of his ‘Not Even Shouting’, gift fans this hard-hitting single.

The rapper addresses the matter of Bosom P-Yung trying to charge him for a feature despite the mutual respect between them.

So far, the single has generated some heat on social media especially Twitter, with producer Atown TSB calling it Teflon for not being serious.

Atown produced Teflon Flexx’s Maami Yaa but is affiliated with Bosom P-Yung, thus it is interesting to see how this puns out.

Despite the controversial comments scattered across the record, Teflon Flexx shows gratitude to Northern-based rapper Maccassio and Medikal.

Teflon Flexx is gearing up to release his Sophomore EP titled Love From The East, which features Fameye and Kelvyn Boy.

The EP is set to drop on May 14th across all major digital music stores and platforms.

