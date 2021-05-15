Teflon Flexx features Fameye and Kelvyn Boy on his 'Love From The East' EP

Music of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: NYB Live, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, Teflon Flexx has finally released his sophomore EP titled 'Love From The East'.



Fans finally get to enjoy the masterpiece which features the likes of Fameye and Kelvyn Boy.



Teflon who initially shot down features reveals why he embarked on this particular one.



“I didn’t really need features on the EP, at first I wanted the ep to be only me but after listening to some two particular songs on the ep the names of Kelvyn Boy and Fameye kept ringing bells in my ears, I saw it as a divine revelation so I went after it and as usual, they absolutely killed it,” he stated.





“There’s a saying that everybody has a soulmate when it comes to music BabaWvd I believe is that soulmate for me. There’s never a dull moment working with him, I have worked with him on a couple of previous projects and I loved the vibe so when it came to the ep no other person came to mind than him,” he added.



With hit singles such as Madina, Eskelebe, Sakpaska and more, one might wonder why Teflon took a calmer and subtle approach with this particular E.P.



“I have been doing dance music for some time now I thought it wise to change the mood and show the other side of me. Initially, I was going to release a highlife single “Why ft Fameye “ which has a broken heart theme but there again I didn’t want to tell the story from a sad perspective like almost everyone does when they are telling past relationship stories, I wanted to tell this story from a happy, joyful and contented perspective. How was I going to do that? I needed to go back in time, to when it all started, when the relationship was all glitter and in doing this I came up with four songs to tell the story of a broken heart. I added a bonus track that talks about me and my lifestyle. The whole EP tells one story - a young man who fell in love and got his heartbroken.” He asserted.