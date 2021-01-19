Music of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

TeePhlow lines up Samini, Efya, others for Phlowducation II

Rapper Teephlow

The three-time VGMA best rapper nominee Teephlow, known in private life as Lukeman Baidoo, has announced the release of his much-anticipated album called PHLOWDUCATION II.



This is hinted to be the continuation of PHLOWDUCATION I, which grabbed the VGMA Record of the Year Award with State of the Art song.



The quantity surveyor-turned-rapper took to his Facebook page to make public artistes featured on this new project.



The project has very heavyweights like Samini, music goddess Efya, Worlasi, BET nominee Kwesi Arthur, his arch-rival Strongman and others on it.



It will be recalled some months ago that Efya took to her Twitter timeline to talk about a project she’s so excited to do with the young rapper.



Worlasi is also seen in a trending video sharing his amazement about a song TeePhlow is working on with him.



All these are expected to be on this album



Engaging manager Ibrahim Baidoo (IB) on the brand perspective of the album, he said: “the line-up alone should tell you this project is not like any other album but something that will stand the test of time”.



He again stated that this has been a tough job for the team to put together this line-up.



“Looking at the songs we finally had to drop to make way for this album, I’m well convinced this will go down as one of the best albums in the history of Ghana music.”



He entreated fans and music lovers to support this project by streaming it when released.



He also thanked all those who worked on the project.



The album is expected to be out on Thursday, January 21.