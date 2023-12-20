Teddy OT set to rock Ghana with Bikkurim Concert on January 7

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: Teddy OT, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Teddy Owusu-Twum, affectionately called Teddy OT has unveiled his concert dubbed Bikkurim.



The event will occur at Wesley Towers Opposite UBA Bank Head Office West Ridge on January 7, 2024.



Patrons will enjoy undiluted ministrations from Empress Gifty, Piesie Esther, Diana Hopeson, Selina Boateng, Pastor Kofy, Seth Diamond, Oki Sekum, Mmatema Moremi, and Miss Walters.



Speaking at a press conference at La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra, on Monday, Teddy said, there had been a lot of prophecies directing him to come back to gospel music and he adhered to it.



Teddy was optimistic that lives would be touched on the day and urged the general public to attend the event to tap into the blessing.

He said, that Bikkurim, or first-fruits, are a type of sacrificial offering offered by ancient Israelites.



“The first-grown fruits were brought to the Temple and laid by the altar, and a special declaration recited. The laws of this offering appear in the Bikkurim tractate of the Talmud,” he added.



According to Teddy, Bikkurim is described as “an acknowledgement that the harvest and abundance came because of the Lord’s promise.” Let us also note that “giving the first fruit offering is a declaration that you are trusting God’s unwavering promise of provision.”



He expressed his appreciation to all the wonderful musicians who accepted to be on the bill to impact lives through their ministry.



Diana Hopeson, Empress Gifty, Piesie Esther, Pastor Kofy, and Seth Diamond, who were at the Press Conference further endorsed the concert and urged all and sundry to be part.















