Tecknikal releases ‘Rain or Shine’

First signee of Extrial Music label Earl Owusu Ansah, known in the music scene as Tecknikal, has finally released his much anticipated single dubbed ‘Rain or Shine’.



The easy listening single which comes with a captivating visual was produced by Mikemillzonem. The video was directed by Victorious Films.



‘Rain or Shine’ which is his third song under the Extrial Music label is a romantic Afrobeat piece and a perfect treasure of melodies sung with the best mood. The song proves to be a rousing showcase of the artist's musical endowment.



The composition of the songs and its superb production makes it a very strong single that will keep music lovers to listen from start to finish.



Tecknikal has released three songs under Extrial Music which are ‘Fantasy’, Chan Chan Lady’ and his recent song ‘Rain or Shine’



He takes his musical inspiration from his country Ghana, which he says is the home of Highlife music.



“I left Ghana when I was 15 but it will always be my home. Most of my musical inspiration roots in Ghana,” he said.



He added that he wanted to pay tribute to his roots, which he most definitely did with this all of his songs.





