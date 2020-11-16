Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

Teacher Kwadwo spotted at 2020 Anwamoo Festival

Teacher Kwadwo is known for producing funny and entertaining comedy skits on social media

The likes of Michael Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo and several other personalities were present at this year’s Anwamoo festival held in Accra.



One of the most popular indigenous Ghanaian delicacy, AnwaMoo (Oil Rice) was the focus when thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the 2020 edition of the AnwaMoo Festival.



The event, which was the fifth in a row, was held on Sunday 15 November at the F.K. Lounge at the Dome Pillar 2, Accra.



Mrs. Emma Amankwah, an organizer of the event, said the main purpose of the event was to foster peace and unity before and during the 2020 general elections.



“The reason for this event is to socialize for peaceful elections. It was supposed to have been done in April but we couldn’t because of the lockdown. But now God has been good to us and we are all out. This election is about the exchange of ideas and not war. Politicians should rather sell their ideas and not resort to violence,” she stated.



The festival since its inception in 2016 has witnessed great participation year after year.









