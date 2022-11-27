You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 27Article 1670333

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teacher Kwadwo mocks 'sacked' Hopeson Adorye

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Teacher Kwadwo and Hopeson Adorye play videoTeacher Kwadwo and Hopeson Adorye

When Hopeson Adorye announced that he had been sacked from his government job under the Ministry of National Security, many were shocked considering his dedication to the New Patriotic Party and president Akufo-Addo, whom he has defended spiritedly.

Teacher Kwadwo, a former teacher who was equally sacked by the Ghana Education Service is the latest to react to Hopeson's dismissal despite his years of sacrifice to the party.

In a Facebook post, the skit maker mocked the one-time parliamentary aspirant of the NPP and announced that he will create a WhatsApp group that will have all dismissed officials under the NPP government.

"Dem take show chairmoo...Senior abeg come home make we create contents together.

"Pls I’m creating a WhatsApp group for we wey dem SACK from work. If u have also been sacked,lemme know so I can add you. The group name is..“Still Yɛbedidi...Nyame bɛhwɛ yɛn so!” he teased.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Mr Adorye in an interview on Net2 TV explained that his association and support for a candidate eyeing the flagbearership position led to the termination of his contract at the Ministry.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” a disappointed Hopeson Adorye indicated.






Watch an episode of E-Forum below.






OPD/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

George Asiamah

Meet the Ghanaian scholar who went from recording 'F in chains' in WASSCE to attaining PhD from a UK university

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars

Four key changes Otto Addo could make against South Korea

Businessleading business icon

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah

'My doctorate must impact lives' - Kojo Jones-Mensah

Africaleading africa news icon

President George Weah with son Timothy and wife Clar

‘Now his son is here’ – Liberia president’s son playing for US at World Cup speaks

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s 2023 Budget: A missed opportunity