Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Teacher Kwadwo and bridesmaid go ‘crazy’ on the dance floor

Ghanaian teacher and comedian, Michael Afryie popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has shared a new video on his page which sees him dancing ‘dirty’ with one bridesmaid.



It’s obvious that the popular comedian was part of the groomsmen for this particular wedding and as it has become a culture at most weddings these days, one groom’s man and one bridesmaid take to the dancing floor to show their ‘skills’



In the video, Patapaa’s famous ‘One Corner’ song is heard in the background as Teacher Kwadwo showed some Soloku moves with the lady.



