Tanzania film board to sponsor finalist of Africa Monologue Challenge after meeting with event organizers from Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: Ghana Chamber of Content Producers

The Tanzania film board; the government agency responsible for developing a strong film industry in Tanzania has commenced talks with organizers of the Africa Monologue Challenge to sponsor the country’s representative of the competition, Mr. Hasheem Bakary.



The sponsorship package includes his trip to Ghana for the final event, accommodation, and home support. This follows a courtesy call placed on the board by Mr. Mawuko Kuadzi, CEO of MK Casting. The meeting which took place in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam forms part of a series of courtesy calls the organizers of the Africa Monologue Challenge are making to countries and high commissions with participants still in the competition.



Dr. Kiagho Kilonzo, Executive Secretary of the Tanzania Film Board expressed his excitement for the Tanzanian finalist for making it to the final ten after intense competition with over four hundred participants from across Africa and the diaspora. He pledged his institution's commitment to supporting the Tanzanian finalist in any possible capacity to enable him to win the competition.



“The Tanzania Film Board is proud to stand behind Mr. Hasheem Bakary and his commitment to the challenge. We are confident that his participation will be an inspiration to other creatives in Tanzania and will help to create a more positive narrative about Africa. We are proud to be part of this initiative and are looking forward to seeing the outcome of the challenge,” he stated.



In an interview with Mr. Mawuko Kuadzi, he expressed his appreciation to the Tanzanian people for their warm reception and promised other African leaders of their commitment to ensuring that the Africa Monologue Challenge will be a Pan-African tool to unite Africans across the world and to foster a good working collaboration between Africans in Africa and the Diaspora.



"Working in tandem with the African Chamber of Content Producers, we are desirous of using the Africa Monologue challenge to create a new vision for the continent and help unite the African people. The top ten finalists are from Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, the United Kingdom, and Zambia. These finalists represent different cultures and perspectives, and are ready to work together to create a masterpiece for Africa,” he revealed.



He disclosed that the organizers of the Africa Monologue Challenge will be meeting high commissioners and ambassadors whose representatives have made it to the final ten of the competition in the coming days.



As part of efforts to strengthen corporations among African countries, and provide a catalyst for the growth of the arts and entertainment sector of the continent, M.K Casting, the African Chamber of Content Producers and the National Film authority of Ghana launched the Africa Monologue Challenge in Ghana on 5th April 2022.



After over 400 entries from across Africa, 50 finalists were shortlisted representing different African countries and Africans in the diaspora. The ten months of keenly contested competition witnessed some of the best monologues from Africans in the continent and the diaspora. The challenge currently has ten finalists to compete in the final event which is scheduled for the 27th of May 2023 at Accra Ghana.