Tansy of The Keeper's Music reveals the inspiring story behind latest 'Favour' song

Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Gospel Singer Tansy Ewoenam, known as Tansy, shared the story behind her new song "Favour" during a conversation with her pastor, Pastor Francis Aubyn, at church service.



In this discussion, she unfolded the emotional experiences and the inspiration behind the song's lyrics.



She indicated that amid the Covid era, Pastor Francis Aubyn's sermon on favor struck a chord with her. Having been laid off from work while working with her former coworker, Tansy found herself in financial distress.



Tearfully returning home one night, she was surprised to wake up the next morning, and while washing, she heard someone seemingly singing uplifting words to her – "Your time is here! Your season is here! Your testimony is here! The lines are falling onto you in pleasant places! You are favored above everything!" She instinctively started singing the song.



Tansy, convinced that the song lifted her from dark times, believes it can bring God's presence to anyone who listens. Despite not fully understanding the lyrics' significance at the time, she has seen them manifest in her life.



Encouraging others to view the song as more than just a tune, Tansy urged individuals to sing it as a declaration, prophesying positivity into their lives wherever they go.



Expressing gratitude for serving under Pastor Francis Aubyn, Tansy speaks the powerful words in the song as a prayer for the congregation.



Teaming up with The Keeper's Music from The Keeper's Chapel International, the soul-lifting single "Favour" is finally out on YouTube and all various music streaming platforms.