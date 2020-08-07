Music of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Kwabena Asare, Contributor

TammySisters out with new single Wiase Kanea (Light of the World)

play videoGhanaian twin gospel duo TammySisters

Ghanaian twin gospel duo TammySisters have released their new single titled “Wiase Kanea (Light of The World)".



In these times as the entire world faces a global pandemic, TammySisters in this new song revealed that the only solution to this darkness engulfing the earth is Jesus, the light of the world. The song reminds us to call on Jesus the only one who has the power to save us from this pandemic.



The song was recorded at the New Khings Studio by Ofasco ne Beats.



Wiase Kanea (Light of The World) is readily available on all music online platforms for purchase, download, and streaming.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.