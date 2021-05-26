Tameka Raymond pays courtesy call on Deputy Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts & Culture

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

American fashion stylist, Tameka Raymond has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey.



At the meeting, Tameka and her son, Ryan Glover, who is an American footballer told the astute Ghanaian creative how they are excited to be in Ghana and hoping to visit some tourist sites.



According to Tameka, she has always wanted to visit Ghana but missed out on the Year of Return because she had plans for her birthday which was around the same time.



She added that they came to Ghana as a graduation gift to her son Ryan Glover who had graduated from college.



“My son graduated from the university and I decided to bring him to Ghana as a graduation gift and while here, we decided to kill two birds with one stone. We did a football clinic, they are kind of introducing American football here. It’s been great, he loves Ghana”, she said.



The popular stylist also spoke about her charity called the ‘Kile World Foundation’ which according to her is in honour of her son who died in 2012.



“I have a charity called the ‘Kile World Foundation’ and the decision was to come here and do an American football clinic but also to do it in the name of Kile’s world and the foundation sponsored it, and it was great. We had a huge turnout. Initially, I know my son said 90 children but I said there were more like 102 children. We had a good time giving them gifts as well", she recounted.



Mark Okraku-Mantey during their interaction noted that the 5-year tourism development plan encompasses all facets of the economy that has the potential of boosting the growth of tourism in the country.



This includes sports and other related disciplines.



He said the ministry is ready to provide the needed support to any sector that requires their input to accelerate the growth of tourism in Ghana.



The Deputy Minister-Designate also indicated that the Akufo-Addo government is poised to make tourism the number one economic contributor to the GDP of Ghana.



He expressed appreciation to the team for their visit and beseeched them to always return to help improve tourism in Ghana.



Other personalities present at the meeting included the CEO of Bridge Zone, Anthony Bart, Host of ‘This is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, Frank Kwabena Owusu and others.