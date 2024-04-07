Tamale Youth Choir wins Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Tamale Youth Choir from the Northern Region of Ghana was acclaimed as the top choir at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on April 5, 2024.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition at the Great Hall of KNUST saw seven choirs competing for the coveted award.



The competitors included Tarkwa Crusaders Choir, Tema Mass Choir, Tamale Youth Choir, Bantama Youth Choir, Obuasi Herald’s Choir, Kasoa Youth Choir and Amammereso Youth Choir.



The competition formed part of activities to mark the 25th enstoolment anniversary of the 16th Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.



The Tamale Youth Choir walked home with an amount of GH₵50,000 for emerging winners at the coral event.



Aside from the GH₵10,000 given to all participating choir groups, the Tamale Youth Choir took home an additional GH₵30,000 from sponsors.



They also pocketed an additional GH₵10,000 from the CEO of UNIJAY Fashion, Janet Abobigu.



Second-placed Obuasi Herald’s Choir also took an additional GH₵30,000.