Entertainment of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talkertaiment: Naana Blu addresses management issues with Mimi Michaels, many more

Talented Ghanaian female songstress, Abigail Mensah, also known as ‘Naana Blu’ took her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.



The budding singer who went viral last year with her cover of Kofi Kinaata’s “Thing fall Apart” exclusively disclosed to GhanaWeb that she has successfully parted ways with her former record label owned by Golden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani-Michaels.



This follows Mimi’s previous claims that she still has a binding 10-year contract agreement with Naana Blu and that she owns virtually everything about her including her teeth.



Reacting to Mimi’s claims, Naana said, “I used to have a contract with Mimi but there was an official disengagement and plans have changed. We both understood. It was very amicable until recently,” she stated.



She also spoke about the hullabaloo surrounding her new manager, Stephen Mensah, and his former artiste, Eshun.



Touching on the issue for the first time, she disclosed how her Manager’s break-up with Eshun badly affected her.



For more interesting revelations, click on the video below to watch the full interview.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.