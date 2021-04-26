Talented Kids XII: Akwadaa Nyame did not score much points from judges - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The winner of season 12 of kids reality show, Talented Kids, Raymond Nyarko, known by the stage name, Akwadaa Nyame, did not score much points from judges at the grand finale, rapper, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed.



According to him, though Akwadaa Nyame was consistent throughout the season, his performance at the grand finale is not what won him the crown.



He disclosed that the fans who were watching the show from their homes voted massively for him.



"I must be frank with you, we the judges didn't score him much points today. The people who were watching from their homes voted for him ...and the voice of the people is the voice of God," said Okyeame Kwame.



With his singing prowess at the grand finale on Sunday, April 25, 2021, Akwadaa Nyame beat contestants Rap Krakye, Spike Gee, Blessing Alorvor, Saliha and Andy Dabo to obtain the bragging rights as the 'most talented kid' in the country at the moment.



He was given GH¢10,000 and other goodies from the sponsors.



Rap Krachi came second while Saliha de Poet placed 3rd.



Blessing Alorvor was 4th.