Talent alone not enough – Brew Riverson Jnr proffers advice to budding actors

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Veteran Ghanaian actor, writer, and lecturer, Ebenezer Henry Brew Riverson Jnr. has offered advice to the current generation of actors and artistes not to rest on talent alone but to hone it into a skill that will make them sought after in the movie and entertainment industry.



The ace actor said this in an interview with Chrystal Kwami-Aryee on Simply Showbiz on TV3, Saturday, March 27.



When asked by the host to proffer career advice to the budding generation of actors, Mr. Riverson said, “talent is not enough, talent alone is not enough, you have to hone that talent into a skill, if it stays at that talent level, that’s it. If you are talented, you must hone that talent into a skill and then you’ll become attractive, that’s my advice to everybody”.



“You may be naturally gifted but you need to sharpen it into a skill, from there you’ll grow, you never stop. You don’t get content with yourself, especially when you begin to get fame and attention, a lot of people tend to get stuck there. So at that level improve yourself, if you can read, read if you can observe people who are better than you, observe them, learn from them” he admonished.



The “Life And Living It” star is now a lecturer at the Theater Arts Department of the University of Education, Winneba.