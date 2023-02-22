Take your songs and let me take my platform- Kwadwo Sheldon jabs Yaa Pono

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has decided to refrain from reacting to anything concerning Ghanaian heavyweight rapper, Yaa Pono.



Prior to this statement made by the renowned content creator, Sheldon was engaged by Pono on Twitter, demanding to know why Sheldon had to react to his song without asking for his permission from his management, tweeting, “@kwadwosheldon “So, do you talk to the music rights holders after your breakdown or before?”



Kwadwo Sheldon, after posting a screenshot of chats between the rapper and himself indicating that the hip hop rapper sent his song to him so that he could promote, posted screenshots of how many views both his YouTube channel and that of Yaa Pono had accumulated, which were 118,000 views and 69,000 views, respectively, within the time frame of three weeks for both channels.



“The most annoying part of this is that the money on my reaction goes to him!” he tweeted. “You ask me nonsense this early in the morning; you owe me gratitude for helping you gain more listenership and streams,” he continued.



Kwadwo has recently extended a tweet to desist from ever making content that involves the ‘Obia Wone Master’ hitmaker to end their back and forth. “Don’t worry.



"I’m not going to react to your song or create content about you ever again. I hope this helps. Shalom; this is not a fight. “Take your song and let me take my platform,” he concluded.