Take this idiotic pervert off the airwaves – Leila Djansi supports online petition to penalize Counsellor Lutterodt

A USA based Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Jewel Djansi has thrown her weight behind an online petition launched to take Counselor Lutterodt off the airwaves.



Counselor Lutterodt has been in hot waters after he claimed in a discussion on Adom TV that rape victims enjoy the act and through the experience, some of them still have sexual relationships with those who raped them.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Leila said she is supporting the petitioners and hoping for authorities to take the controversial counselor off the airwaves.



While calling on the media to stop giving him a platform, the Ghanaian filmmaker indicated that the entire society needs an orientation on sex and rape.



“I’m supporting my sister/friend Ama K Abebrese and others in Ghana, to take this idiotic pervert off the airwaves. I have heard some of his commentary and he is a disgusting piece of work. BUT, he is not the problem. The real problem is the Ghanaian media and the consumers who have a dark obsession for pervasive material.



Anything that has to do with sex is met with a glee even curious high schoolers cannot muster. Make a film and cut in vivid sex scenes or corny sexual anecdotes and hey, you’re winning! He’s not the only person who has to change. The entire society needs an orientation on sex and rape. Media, stop giving him a platform. But first, please sign this petition to ban this fool who is not ashamed to say rape victims “enjoy it”. IMO, maybe someone should turn him over and rape him. He needs to walk a mile in our shoes,” Leila Djansi wrote on Facebook.









