Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Take the fun out of the bedroom – Couples advised

Yes! There is more to do in a relationship other than engaging in sexual intercourse.



This is not to say that sex isn’t important in a relationship however, couples have been advised to spice up their relationship by taking the fun outside the bedroom from time to time.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on the topic “Why men marry bad girls”, entrepreneur, Delali Dzansi, advised couples to explore other fun activities like date nights, planned vacation and weekend getaways to ignite the spark in their relationship.



According to him, couples must “take the fun out of the home and the bedroom. You can go outside, sit somewhere, ship on some drinks, and chew some sticks. Hang out on a Friday night, release the stress of the week.”



Love, he said “is about the quality time you spend together, sex, the environment you find yourself in and the kind of places you go and the things you see but without communication, your husband cannot know somethings about you. Women must feel free to do things in front of their husbands.”



Word on the streets has it that, once children set in, couples cannot have the luxury of embarking on romantic trips.



But according to Delali Dzansi, parents can employ the service of a family member to cater to the children while they are away on vacation.



"Do things out of the box, go out. You can even get a hotel for a Friday night and come back on a Sunday feeling refreshed. If you have kids, definitely there is grandma or grandpa, leave them in their care. It's all about the quality time you spend together," he concluded.





