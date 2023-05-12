Tagoe Sisters reveal why they’ve never received an award from VGMA

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Many Ghanaians over the years have been wondering why old musicians in most cases are not given awards, particularly, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award(VGMA).



The discussion has brought a lot of heated arguments among all stakeholders in recent times.



One of the pioneers of Gospel music, Tagoe Sisters, who have never taken a single award from VGMAs gave touched on the issue.



This comes after fans questioned why the group had never been acknowledged on the platform despite their enormous impact on the music industry.



According to Tagoe Sisters, they have not received awards since the year 2000 because they have not been filing their works for nomination.



When asked in an interview with Kingdom FM why they have not been receiving awards, the manager for the duo responded,



“There are only two times we submitted our songs but as you know, nominations are based on vetting by the board to decide. We didn’t submit any of our works at this year’s VGMA. So at the 24th VGMA, we never submitted our works so they didn’t nominate us”



The group however noted that, possibly next year they are going to submit their works to the board to be nominated.