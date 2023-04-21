Tagoe Sisters reveal how they got their name and journey to fame

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tagoe Sisters, Ghanaian gospel music icons, recently revealed how they came by their name and their journey to fame.



According to Elizabeth and Lydia Tagoe, it all started when they sang at Calvary Baptist Church in Accra, where a woman noticed their talent and invited them to perform at events.



"Whenever there was an event at Calvary Baptist Church, she would invite us. That was how people started noticing us," they said in an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo.



They explained that a man named Kwesi Laryee, the MC at Ibrahim Mahama's mothers wedding where they sang, recognized their talent and promised to take them to GBC (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation) to perform.



After participating in a show called "Voices in Raving," the sisters were asked what name they wanted to be called.



"We weren't Tagoe sisters at the time; we were twins. We didn't have an official name," Elizabeth and Lydia explained.



When they were asked if they wanted to be called the Duets, the Two Sisters, or the Twins, they declined.



“The MC then asked what their names were, and they replied, "Elizabeth Tagoe and Lydia Tagoe."



He then asked for their father's name, to which they replied Tagoe.



"He said he would name us Togoe Sisters," they added.



The duo said that when they performed on stage using the name ‘Tagoe Sisters’, the Ghanaian audience accepted them and they went on to become one of the most successful gospel music duos in Ghana, with hit songs like ‘Yedi Nkunim’ and ‘Manya Yesu’.





ADA/DA