Tagoe Sisters honored as 'Model Mothers For The Year 2023'

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The evergreen and sensational music duo, the Tagoe Sisters, have been honoured as Model Mothers 2023 at The Mirror Mother's Day Buffet lunch in Accra.



They were honoured for their exemplary lives as "mothers and mother figures" in society.



The model mother campaign was meant to celebrate an ideal mother in society, with national and international appeal on Mother’s Day.



The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, was also honored by the Mirror.



The Mirror Model Mother campaign was to create an opportunity for readers to appreciate the role mothers play in society.



This year’s event was sponsored by Oak Plaza Hotel, Woodin, SIC Insurance, Ghandour Cosmetics, SS Wellness, GOIL, Latex Foam and Blue.

More than 100 mothers were in attendance at the event which took place at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.



The event was spiced with music from gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, and the Tagoe Sisters.



The Editor of The Mirror, Doreen Hammond, also described the Tagoe sisters as exceptional among their peers who she said had mentored many young people, especially those in the gospel music industry.



Appreciation



In their acceptance speech, the grateful twin mothers said, “We, The Tagoe Sisters, are very grateful for this recognition.



Infact, since we embarked on this gospel music journey, many are the recognitions received by us, but this very one will be cheirsh till eternity.



We are very grateful and humbled by this honour done us.



We want to say thank you to The Mirror newspaper as well as Oak Plaza Hotel, and once again a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to all the mothers here and all mothers all over the world.



We pray that every womb seeking the seed of life is blessed with one and more in Jesus name. Thank you. We are grateful”