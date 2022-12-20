'Tables always turn' - Vivian Jill addresses rumours of Tracey Boakye allegedly snatching her man

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

When actress Tracey Boakye married Frank Badu Ntiamoah in July of this year, rumors circulated that she stole her beloved partner from Vivian Jill, a woman who was once her godmother.



Tracey and Frank have been enjoying the time of their lives following their wedding, which became the talk of the town and topped social media trends.



Actress Vivian Jill has finally responded to claims that Tracey snatched her man.



According to Jill, also known as 'Abrewa Mafia', she holds nothing against Tracey Boakye, adding that she doesn't take pleasure in responding to negative news.



In her latest interview with Kwaku Manu, the actress had this to say when questioned about the boyfriend snatching allegation levelled against Tracey Boakye, nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady'.



"The blogs can make matters worse, but maybe that might not be the case. Even if that is the case, and so what? There is time for everything, and if you understand time, you will know how sweet it is, especially when you brush certain things off. Everything will fall in place at the right time...tables always turn, and so learn how to let certain things go and ignore them and move on with your life."



Jill added that "If anything happens to me, people will move on, Ghana movie industry will forget in less than one year. Those who are spreading bad rumours about me will turn to speak highly of me when I am no more.





Also commenting on the state of their friend, she said: "I am cool with her but we no longer keep in touch. Things do change and as I stated earlier, there is time for everything."





