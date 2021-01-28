Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

'Table of Men' in Ghana's gospel industry needs deliverance - Socrate Safo

Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo says a certain group of men calling themselves 'Table of Men' in the Ghanaian gospel industry needs serious prayers and deliverance.



The 'Table Of Men' is said to be a group of media personalities in the gospel fraternity who seek to push the agenda of gospel musicians in the country to higher heights among other things.



Weeks ago, a member of the group by name OB Nartey registered his displeasure on Celestine Donkor's decision to work together with secular musicians.



He objected to the “open for all” approach towards gospel music and argued that, "I think we keep lowering the standards by preaching the gospel message as ‘open for all’. Gospel music is not for all. You need to show a clear identity”.



However, Mr Socrate reacting to this on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM said, the approach of the 'Table of Men' towards the work of Celestine Donkor after featuring Akwaboah and Efya on the 'Thank You' song was evil and should not be tolerated anymore.



"Sometimes, Satan can use some people to fight against the progress of God's work but God who is the best of all planners will use them for His work. So as they planned and decided to degrade Celestine Donkor for her feature, you see where God has lifted her to.



"Whoever God will decide to use for His work has nothing to do with human understanding. God uses the empty vessels for His work - especially preachers. God can even use stones for His works. So how dare you judge anyone God uses for His works?”



He added, "You thought it was your intention for Akwaboah and Efya to had been on that particular song? God has a way of spreading His message at any given time. Anytime and what He prefers to do. For all you may know, the collaboration was done for one particular sinner somewhere. I'll advise that we should pray for these 'Table Of Men'. They need serious deliverance because Satan has a way to destroy God's work.



"They need serious deliverance, I'll plead if we have to do fasting because their agenda as I see is to attack God's work and is like - anybody who doesn't belong to them, they have to bring the person down. They've degraded the spirit of several gospel musicians. Please, let's not joke with this, stay back and study their agenda and you'll see they have to be delivered.""