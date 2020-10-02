Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

TV3 celebrates 23 years of media excellence

Francis Doku is General Manager of Media General TV in-charge of TV3 and Onua TV

On the morning of October 1, 1997, Ghanaians were given an all new television experience when TV3 Network, then a new free-to-air television station began on-air transmission with coverage in the Greater Accra region, parts of Central, Eastern and Volta regions. It was fresh, unique, exciting and an entirely different from what Ghanaians had experienced over the years.



For twenty three years, TV3 Network has been a market leader, consistently producing relevant, credible and compelling content. This is evident in its news analysis programmes, entertainment programmes and the numerous award-winning reality shows in line with its popular tagline, “First in news, best in entertainment”.



In the 2019 GeoPoll ranking, TV3 dominated the Ghanaian television industry from January to December 2019 in both urban and rural demographic cohorts within the survey age of 15 years to 45+ years, averaging 12.58% of the total 17 million estimated TV population corresponding to 2,144,588 impressions.



The General Manager of Media General television, responsible for TV3 Network and Onua TV, Francis Doku, highlighted the station’s agenda as it celebrates twenty three years of media excellence in the Ghanaian media landscape.



“We have been the leading player in this space and as we turn twenty three, we will continue to lead you into the future with compelling content. Our commitment to our audience is that we will continue churning our great content and to our clients, we will always give you your desired mileage and more. We will continue to entertain our audience and give them the very best in news, as per our tagline, first in news, best in entertainment.”



Mr. Doku added that a series of activities have been planned throughout the month of October 2020 to mark the twenty third anniversary including rewarding some loyal viewers of the station through promotions on television and on social media.



TV3 is a member of the Media General Group, Ghana’s leading and wholly Ghanaian owned media conglomerate with brands across television, radio and digital across the country. The Media General Group owns and operates Onua TV, 3FM, Onua FM, Connect FM in Takoradi, Akoma FM in Kumasi, www.3news.com, Adesa Production Limited and 3 Foundation.

