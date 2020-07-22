Television of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

TV3 calls bluff of Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo, filmmaker

Media General, owners of TV3, have locked horns with a popular movie producer, Socrate Safo, and a court suit against the company has become inevitable.



TV3, recently showed a Ghanaian movie called ‘Play Boy’ on its platform and this has not gone down well with Mr. Safo who says he is the owner of the movie and therefore deems it copyright infringement for TV3 to have shown the movie without his permission whatsoever.



TV3 has however fired back at Mr. Safo saying their checks show he is an imposter and not the owner of the movie, PlayBoy, and therefore lacks the locus to claim copyright infringement.



The station has however not mentioned who, they believe, is the owner of the movie but has rather dared Socrate Safo to prove he is the owner of the movie in question.



Interestingly, some cast and crew of the PlayBoy movie have expressed surprise at the claim by TV3 that the movie is not the intellectual property of Safo.



Checks showed that Mr. Safo, for years, has been collecting royalties for the movie from other organizations.



The credits in the movie even have his details as the owner.

