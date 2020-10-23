Entertainment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

TV3 announces Date Rush season 4 auditions

Nii Kpakpo Thompson is the host for TV3's 'Date Rush'

It’s here again, the number one game show on television for eligible single gentlemen hoping to get a special date with a lady, Date Rush. Leading Ghanaian television channel, TV3 Network, have this week announced the roll-out of season 4 of Date Rush.



Members of the general public interested in participating in season 4 of Date Rush are to send their pictures and details (name, age, occupation, and location) to WhatsApp number 0261197411 then show up at TV3 Network on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th October 2020 to be auditioned.



Date Rush season 4 is scheduled to start airing on TV3 Network in January 2020 and promises to be more exciting with several add-ons from the last season. These will include candlelight dinners, romantic getaways, and other exciting inclusions.



Date Rush has become that one show lovers of exciting television content cannot afford to miss for anything with record-breaking streaming figures and online presence for season 3. Date Rush, everyone deserves love!





