TV content responsible for Kasoa ritual killing – Socrate Safo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Chairman of the Classification Committee of the National Film Authority, Socrate Safo has blamed the content of various television networks in the country for the murder of an eleven (11) year old by two teenagers.



He indicated that there are no controls in the Ghanaian media space which has become worrying.



“Anyone who says our TV content is responsible for the Kasoa killing is right. There are no controls on what is broadcast on television and anyone can put out any content on TV without looking at its effects on society”.



Describing the graphic nature of television content as horrific, he believes the teenagers mode of killing the boy was based on what they saw on television.



“One of the kids narrating how they murdered the victim said he struck the victim with a log and this can be attributed to what they’ve seen on television”.



“I will agree with anyone blaming the media for what happened in Kasoa”, he reiterated.



On his authority, the fight on proper television content “is not about Socrate Safo”. The chairperson who has kids the same age as the offenders insists, “The more we expose kids to horrific content, the more they learn the ills of society”.



He urged television stations across the country to ensure sanity on their screens in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah.



Two teenagers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region, for their alleged involvement in a murder said to be related to money rituals.



The teenage boys, 15 and 17 years respectively, are said to have lured their victim, a 10-year-old boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and reportedly killed him.



They are said to have hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.