Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: GNA

TOUGHA swears in new executives

The members were inaugurated to help the union boost the Ghanaian tourism space

The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), has sworn in new executives, with Madam Alisa Osei Asamoah, the immediate past Vice-President, as the new President.



Mr Akwesi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) commended the Union for a successful election and its role in the country’s tourism space.



He said it was time members put aside differences and forged ahead in unity, saying, “Let today be a new beginning for the Association.”



Mr Agyemang said the contributions of all industry players and TOUGHA were needed to revamp the sector post COVID-19.



He urged the new executives to work together as a team to position the Union well, so it could take advantage of opportunities in the sector after the pandemic.



Mrs Bella Ahu, President of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), congratulated the new executives and urged the old leadership to continue supporting the Union so it could achieve more successes.



“TOUGHA plays a vital role in GHATOF’s activities, therefore, we will continue to support you in all your affairs for the development of the sector as a whole,” she added.



The Outgoing President of TOUGHA, Mr Kwesi Eyison, said he and his executives were happy to be handing the baton to the new leadership, having worked hard to enhance the image of the Union in the past three years.



He expressed hope that the new executives would continue with some projects his administration initiated to strengthen TOUGHA and make it more vibrant.



Madam Asamoah, newly elected President promised to use her experiences to make TOUGHA a formidable Organisation.



She said key among her priorities was to make tour packages affordable for people to be able to travel around the country, saying she would commit TOUGHA to engage with other stakeholders within the tourism industry to come up with competitive rates.



Madam Asamoah said the Union would play a crucial role in promoting domestic tourism in response to the impact of COVID-19 to grow the local economy.



The rest of the newly inducted executives were, Mr Michael Osei Orleans, Vice President, Madam Yvonne Odonkor, General Secretary, Madam Tina Ross, Treasurer, Mr Eddo-Sodo Panou Apollo, Organising Secretary.



During the swearing in ceremony, 18 new members of TOUGHA were also presented with membership certificates.





