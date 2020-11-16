Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

TMCube celebrates 10yrs anniversary dubbed 'Shooting Forth'

TMCube begun a decade ago in Adenta

TMCube is excited to announce its 10th Anniversary celebration. Over the last decade, this inter-denominational group has used gospel music to inspire and touch the hearts of many with salvation and healing. With the mandate of being instruments of praise, the team has spared no energy and expense in promoting the gospel and winning souls for Christ.



The vision of TMCube begun a decade ago in Adenta, Charity Assemblies of God with zealous young hearts who were eager to reach out to their community through gospel music. In view of this, they have successfully executed two events annually; Made to Worship and Jesus Rocks, giving their audience from far and near, opportunities to experience God's glory and to simply worship and dance in His presence.



This year's Jesus Rocks is the celebratory event to mark the 10th Anniversary. This will be held on the 15th of November at the International Palace Church, Ritz Junction Accra. The choir will collaborate with guest Ministers like Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle and many others. In attendance will be Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who is expected to speak during the occasion. The highlight of the event will be the launch of their second album named 'Great God'. This album is highly anticipated by their followers. The beauty of this year's event is that for the first time, it is rate free. This is the year to give back and to create an opportunity for all to be blessed.



Jesus Rocks is proudly sponsored by Agromonti- 'Agric and more'.

