TGMA snub: Sista Afia hasn't offended anybody, she can reach out to us - Robert Klah

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has urged Ghanaian singer and songwriter Sista Afia to contact the organization to address any concerns she may have regarding her absence from the list of nominees for the 2024 event.



This comes after the release of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee list on March 28, 2024.



Sista Afia, reacting to the news, said in a tweet that she was being treated unfairly by the scheme, especially as her 2021 hit "Asuoden" failed to secure any nominations at the previous edition.



She wondered if she had offended anyone at the scheme and alleged that some artistes get nominations without even filing.



Responding to her grievances on Hitz FM on April 2, 2024, Robert Klah insisted that all due processes concerning nominations were being followed by the organizers of the scheme.



He said that contrary to her claims, Sista Afia hadn't offended anyone at the scheme. Thus, no unfair treatment is being meted out on her.



“Sista Afia can always reach out to me. I am always accessible. I don't think she has stepped on anyone's toes as far as I am concerned. The same process we follow to nominate artistes is the same thing we are doing,” he said.



Robert Klah also debunked claims by Sista Afia that some artistes secure nominations without even applying.



He said that there is a dedicated research team responsible for merited nominations and that they always contact the artistes beforehand.



“It is not entirely true that people do not file for nominations and yet they get nominated. We have a research team who in some cases include certain songs that merit nomination. And even with that, we contact the artiste first,” he said.



Robert Klah called on all artistes who may have any concerns regarding their nominations to reach out to his outfit for clarification.



“If for any reason, anyone has a strong case, you can petition the board and we will do what has to be done,” he said.



About the TGMAs



The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, marking its 25th anniversary, is a prestigious event celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian artists across various musical genres. Telecel has taken over as the official title sponsor for the awards, which were previously known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The nominees for this year's awards were announced in Accra, with the ceremony scheduled for 1st June. Among the most nominated acts are Stonebwoy, with fifteen nominations, Kuami Eugene with fourteen, and Sarkodie with eight. Last year's big winner, Black Sherif, has six nominations this year.



The event is a significant moment for the Ghanaian music industry, recognizing the hard work and dedication of its artists





