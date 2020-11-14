Entertainment of Saturday, 14 November 2020

TB Joshua delivered me from dogs, evil spirits chasing me in my dreams – Shasha Marley

Ghanaian Reggae singer Shasha Marley

Famous Ghanaian reggae singer Shasha Marley has said once in his life, it took the deliverance he received from Nigerian Charismatic Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua to become free from evil spirits that haunted him for long.



“I go to sleep and I see myself being chased by dogs and animals and all that. What’s happening to me Shasha Marley? It was something I experienced along the way. I had some weird dreams which I can’t even explain. I dream of old grannies, dead bodies, and a lot of them," Shahsa Marley narrated his ordeal on Pure FM in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show 'Hammer Time' monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



This was the first time the musician had such an experience in his life according to him.



He revealed that it was during these times in his life that the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua came to Ghana unannounced but could not meet him.



Shasha Marley continued that he finally met TB Joshua in Ghana when the preacher returned. TB Joshua, according to the musician, prayed for him. He was subsequently delivered but had the experience again after three months and it was worse.



According to the “Maata Family” hitmaker, he got a call from the man of God at one midnight when he was still suffering from sleeplessness and was asked to fly to Nigeria.



“I couldn’t sleep after talking to him that night. So early morning, the next day, I went straight to the church where they bought the ticket for me and went to Lagos," Shasha Marley said.



“He kept me with him for three weeks, he sent me to his prayer mountain three times and prayed for me”, he said. “For so long, I couldn’t sleep at night but that first night, I slept like a baby. It was then that I become relieved."

