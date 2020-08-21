You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 21Article 1039558

Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TALKERTAINMENT: Efya discloses career plans, reveals captivating moments in her music journey

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer, Efya play videoGhanaian singer, Efya


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Undoubtedly one of Ghana’s top female vocalists who has proven to be a genius by all standards, Ghanaian Afro-soul singer, Jane Fauzzier Awindor popularly known as Efya takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.

Watch out for interesting revelations on this show which premieres on Friday August 2020 at 1pm.

Website: www.ghanaweb.com

YouTube: GhanaWeb TV

Facebook: TheGhanaWeb

Twitter: TheGhanaWeb



Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter