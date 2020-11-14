Music of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Kumi Kasa TV

Syndy Tatah releases 'God's Power'

play videoSinger Syndy Tatsh

Syndy Tatsh has finally released her much-anticipated song titled 'God's Power' which is undeniably a solid project.



Syndy Tatah talks about her struggles as an up-and-coming female artiste in the industry, highlighting some of the challenges she's had to deal with so far.



"God's Power" has an upbeat tempo feel to it with a dancehall vibe that is guaranteed to knock music lovers off their feet.



The visuals were shot by GhCALI.



The song is available on all streaming services such as iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and all social media platforms.







