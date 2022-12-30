Swiss hitmaker meets the Lioness of Africa

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: Dodo & Wiyaala

Since 1999 Dodo has been a constant music creator in Switzerland. He has released six successful solo albums so far.



In addition to his success as a musician, Dodo is known throughout Switzerland as a hit producer of some of the most successful Swiss artsts and has already received numerous awards for his work, including 2 Swiss Music Awards, 9 Gold, and 5 Platnum Awards for albums and singles.



In September 2022 the musician and hit producer packed his studio into a shipping container and set of on a biographical and musical voyage of discovery. With nothing but curiosity and a mobile container-studio, his adventure journey took him on a cargo ship from Basel's Rhine harbour to Southafrica and his goal is to eventually end up in Abidjan, where he grew up.



After one month of recording music in South Africa, his trip has also taken him to Ghana to visit swiss expat Beda, a longtme friend and musician.



Inspired by the local music styles, Dodo decided to play a concert at Beda's Event Center to start the new year: On January 7, 2023, Dodo, along with Wiyaala, the Lioness of Africa, will get the crowd dancing.



Wiyaala and Dodo will be accompanied by the band "Beda Massive Tribe" and the gifted guitarist and singer "Naya Plange".



Info:



Dodo & Wiyaala



feat. Beda Massive Tribe feat. Naya Plange



Free Gate (Standing Room)



Seated VIP-Area: 30GHS



Sat 7th January 2023



at 7 pm



Beda's Event Center



Old Ashongman Google maps:



beta's official