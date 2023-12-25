You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 25Article 1903961

Entertainment of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Suzanne beat up our mother 'a couple of times' - Emeka Ike's brother vents

Emeka Ike and wife Suzanne Emeka Ike and wife Suzanne

Victor Ike, the brother of actor, Emeka Ike has alleged that Suzanne, the estranged wife of the actor slapped him several times.

The musician made the revelation in defense of his brother who has been accused of assault by Suzanne and their first son, Michael.

In a series of posts on X, he also alleged that Suzanne beat up their mother "a couple of times."

"I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike by his ex-wife on
@Chude show & @lindaikeji blog. So: She slapped him on several occasions but now claims he is a wife-beater?" a part of Victor's post on X reads.

Victor further slammed Suzanne for involving their son in the feud, urging her to ensure he apologizes to his father.

This comes after the emergence of a voice note where Emeka is telling his son Michael to go and kill himself.





